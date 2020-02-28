The Buzz of Scott and Ally: Does the good guy get the IPhone or Android, Who’s scared more of bugs, Dunkin’s Snackin Bacon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Scott and Ally are back with another episode of The Buzz. This episode is on who gets to hold the IPhone in a movie, are women really more scared of bugs and Dunkin’s Snackin Bacon.

Next time you watch a movie see who is holding an IPhone versus who is holding the android. The good guys tend to have an IPhone and the bad guys are usually holding the android device. This has been noticeable since 2002 when an article came out saying the good guy would use a mac book computer and not a PC.

Most think women are more scared of bugs but actually more men are actually scared of bugs especially spiders.

Dunkin Donuts now has a keto-friendly snack called Snackin Bacon which is eight half pieces of bacon to go.