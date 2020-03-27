The Buzz with Scott & Ally: Coronavirus, Cheeto buying Dog, and Saveyourtown.com

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On this week’s episode of the Buzz with Scott and Ally, they discuss coronavirus, social distancing, the need for instacart drivers, Cheeto buying dog, virtual happy hour and saveyourtown.com.

Scott and Ally talk about their favorite “corona” snack, show and activity. Virtual happy hours have been a huge hit since social distancing started. They also talked about the need for instacart drivers and how they are hiring right now.

One talented dog is able to buy a bag of Cheetos for his owner. The owner puts 20 dollars and a note on his dog to go across the street to the gas station. The dog then returns with a bag of Cheetos.

In an effort to help local restaurants in our area, you can buy gift cards and help support local restaurants stay afloat.

The Buzz’s web extra about washing your hands and reminding your kids to do it.