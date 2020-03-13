The Buzz with Scott & Ally: Coronavirus crane game, 90s trends, Fun way to wash your hands, Banning Grandma?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s episode of The Buzz is a fun idea for people to get toilet paper and hand sanitizer during this Coronavirus outbreak, 90s trends, a teacher trying to get her students to wash their hands and a grandma getting banned for telling her grandson about monsters in the toilet.

One claw machine owner in the United Kingdom is having some fun with the need for toilet paper and hand sanitizer by literally using his claw machine. The owner puts toilet paper in one claw machine and hand sanitizer in the other.

A third-grade teacher is trying her best to help her students wash their hands as much as possible. She is stamping their hands and the goal is to have that stamp washed off by the end of the day, she even is taking part in the fun.

So far in 2020 fashion trends have been from the 90s, including mom jeans, chokers, and combat boots. Ally said she hopes one trend from the 90s that doesn’t come back is jelly shoes.

A grandma is being banned from seeing her grandchildren after telling him monsters live in the toliet. The grandson is also being potty trained. That little boy hasn’t been on since. The parents are not happy with her and said she isn’t allowed back.

Here is this week’s Web Extra on, are you apart of the Alpha generation and this summer’s drink.