The Buzz with Scott & Ally: Coronavirus Fun, Hallmark Christmas Movies, Dating Apps

There has been a big uptick with online dating apps with everyone staying home.

Hallmark announced starting today they are airing all 27 Hallmark Christmas movies on repeat this weekend. Speaking of Christmas, people are putting back up Christmas lights to help spread a little cheer in the community.

With all the kids being home from school, there has been a huge surge of appreciation for teachers. One mother posted on twitter her toddler’s schedule of watching frozen one and two all day.

In the community, local restaurants are doing their part to help those in need. Restaurants such as RYE, Ill Eagle, Turtle Leaf Cafe are some doing their best to help feed those in need. If you are in need go to their Facebook pages to find the times they are serving food.

