The Buzz with Scott and Ally; Chunky Sandals, Free slurpy day canceled, Nathan’s hotdog eating contest and Father’s Day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On this week’s episode of the Buzz, Scott is on vacation so Ally takes us through the latest trends. She talks about Chunky sandals coming back in style, free slurpy day at 7-Eleven being canceled, Nathan’s hotdog eating contest is still a go, and a fun activity to do for Father’s Day.

Fanny Pack’s have made a comeback and so are chunky sandals. This is one trend Ally says she remembers they tended to smell.

A day many look forward to at 7-Eleven is free slurpy day but because of Covid-19 they had to cancel it but there is good news. 7-Eleven said if you download their app then you are still able to get a free slurpy whenever you want.

An event that isn’t canceled is Nathan’s hotdog eating contest. Like other sporting event’s there will be no fans to watch instead they will be in a room of only five people.

Father’s Day is on Sunday and a fun activity you can do that Scott and Ally just did is a blindfold race. Ally said it was a lot harder than she thought but a fun thing to do.