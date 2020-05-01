The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Essential Club t-shirts, Great Turtle Race, Four-second workout, one space or two after a period

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On this week’s episode of the Buzz with Scott and Ally, they talk about their Essential club t-shirts, the Great Turtle Race, a four-second workout, and one space or two after a period in Microsoft Word.

In the video, you can see Scott showing off one design of “The Essential Club” t-shirts. What some might not know is a portion of the proceeds are going to a good cause. Last week, Scott and Ally were at Arnot Ogden Medical Center delivering pizza to health care workers.

Tomorrow they will be going to Robert Parker Hospital and St. Joesph’s hospital to bring meals to the workers on the front lines there.

To purchase a t-shirt click here and some of the proceeds will go to helping bring meals to those on the front lines here in the Twin Tiers.

This weekend was supposed to be the Kentucky Derby but it was canceled due to Coronavirus. Instead, the announcer for the Kentucky Derby will be the announcer for the Great Turtle Race. It’s about eight minutes long of turtles racing.

Experts are saying a four-second workout is better for you than doing nothing at all as we continue to social distance and stay in our homes. In the video Scott even does his own four-second workout by doing jumping jacks.

Parents at home with their kids during this time are not alone according to Scott and Ally. Studies show parents are reaching their breaking points by 11:54 a.m. and don’t get a moment to relax until 8:36 p.m.

Were you taught one space or two after a period in high school? Scott was taught two but now Microsoft is saying there should only be one space after punctuation. So, next time you put two spaces Microsoft Word will say that is an error.

Check out this week’s web extra: How your dog could help detect if you have Coronavirus