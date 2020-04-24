The Buzz with Scott and Ally; Essential Club t-shirts, Zoom security, tough questions, White Claw slushies

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s episode of the Buzz, Scott shows off one of the two designs of “The Essential Club” t-shirts, parents name their child Sanitizer, children asking the tough questions, Zoom heightens their security, and the new trendy drink, White Claw slushies.

In the video, you can see Scott showing off one design of “The Essential Club” t-shirts. What some might not know is a portion of the proceeds are going to a good cause. Yesterday, Scott and Ally were at Arnot Ogden Medical Center delivering pizza to health care workers.

Next week they will be going to Robert Parker Hospital and St. Joesph’s hospital to bring meals to the workers on the front lines there. To purchase a t-shirt click here and some of the proceeds will go to helping bring meals to those on the front lines here in the Twin Tiers.

One set of parents came up with their child’s name that will forever remind them of the pandemic going on right now by choosing the name, Sanitizer. Ally asked what nickname will they call their child?

Zoom is heightening its security when users are on video calls. Now you must put a password in to join a chat and the Admin of the call must approve you before joining.

The trendy new drink right now is White Claw slushies. The seltzer is continuing to grow in popularity and during the quarantine, people have gotten creative by mixing fruit and the drink together.

The week’s web extra: Why you shouldn’t microwave your masks.