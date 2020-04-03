The Buzz with Scott and Ally: hair cuts, super pink moon, thanking the Twin Tiers, and baking

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s episode of the Buzz with Scott and Ally, is about hair cuts, the Super Pink Moon, thanking the twin tiers, and many people are baking while being stuck at home.

Hair salons are not open so people are having to get creative to keep their hair looking good. Two brothers decided to give each other a haircut. One of the brothers wanted an “old man hair cut” and that is what his brother gave him. Leaving the top of his head completely shaved off in a circle and leaving hair around the circle.

Coming up next Tuesday there will be a Super Pink Moon. The best time to see it will be at 10:35 p.m. and hopefully, the skies will be clear so you are able to see it.

Ally said she was talking to one of her friends and they said they couldn’t find yeast at the grocery store. With many people home from work and school, people are baking more. Scott and Ally want to say thanks and hear from you. They want to know who you want to thank. Log on to wink106.com and pick any group or person you would like to thank. Use the hashtag Thank you Twin Tiers to let them know who you are thankful for during this time.

Scott wants to thank everyone that is essential and still going to work like the health care workers and first responders. Ally wants to say thanks to everyone for making the medical masks for our health care workers.

Below is this weeks Web Extra about who would be on your Apocalypse team.