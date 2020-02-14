The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Happy Valentine’s Day

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – Scott and Ally are back with the Valentine’s Day edition of the Buzz.

This week they talk about couples taking valentine’s day getaways. A study says 60 percent of couples do it to revitalize their love life. It works usually for the first seven days but things end up going back to where it started.

Next is the pizza ring! Dominio’s has come out with a pizza ring for one lucky customer to pop the question with.

Restaurants are going to be very busy today so Ally’s suggestion is to go on Saturday when all the couples aren’t going out to eat.

Finally, Heinz has come out with Ketchup truffles that will be coming out next year. They teamed up with the British Department Store to make 1,000 sets. They come in dark and milk chocolate.

Check out the Buzz Web Extra below: