The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Memorial Day, Bugs in Strawberries, Walk-tailing and pool noodle hats

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – In this week’s episode of The Buzz with Scott and Ally, they talk about the meaning of Memorial Day, Bugs in Strawberries, Walk-tailing and pool noodle hats at a Germany restaurant.

With Memorial Day right around the corner, Scott and Ally took a moment to thank all those who have sacrificed their lives and those who are still risking their lives every day for our freedom.

If you rinse your strawberries with saltwater you may not like what comes out. Little worms and bugs will crawl out of the berry after it is rinsed with that saltwater.

The new trend now is walk-tailing during this quarantine and Covid-19 pandemic. People are taking their cock-tails and walking around the neighborhood with them in a different cup.

Another controversy surrounding food. People are saying if you use mayonnaise instead of butter on your grilled cheese it will work the same if not make it crispier. Ally even tried it and said it did work and it didn’t make the grilled cheese taste like mayonnaise. So you give it a try.

To ensure social distancing at one Germany restaurant, they handed out pool noodle hats for everyone sitting outside. The pool noodles are six feet long making sure everyone stays safe and is at the appropriate distance apart from each other.