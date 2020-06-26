The Buzz with Scott and Ally; New fashionable mask, disinfecting mists, Truly lemonade ice cream

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – In this week’s episode of the Buzz with Scott and Ally, they discuss a new type of mask, disinfecting mists, and Truly lemonade ice cream.

Now anywhere you go especially in New York you will have to wear a mask to enter and for this mask, it has a couple uses. First, it serves as a mask then when you don’t have to wear a mask it can be turned into a headband. To check it out click here.

Concerts, festivals, or basically any big event won’t be the same for a long time. A possible solution could be disinfecting mist. They have been testing it out in Korea and it seems to be working.

If you are a fan of Truly lemonades then you probably will be a fan of the ice cream. Truly teamed up with an ice cream manufacture that creates booze infused ice cream. Scott said why not make a float with your favorite flavor of Truly ice cream and your favorite Truly drink. For every pint it is five percent alcohol.

