The Buzz with Scott and Ally; pets comfortable with masks, wine fairy, Mother’s Day, Spicy Mustard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s episode of the Buzz with Scott and Ally includes getting your pets comfortable with masks, wine fairy, what to eat on Mother’s Day, and Ally orders a bag of Spicy Mustard.

Ally brought in her dog Bella to give some tips for pet owners to help their furry friend be more comfortable with you wearing a mask. One tip is to put on your mask in front of them and give them a treat after to ensure they know who you are and the mask is not scary. Also, it will help make them feel comfortable when they see others wearing a mask while on a walk.

A new trend during quarantine is icing or having a wine fairy. Many would agree this is a great way to stay connected with family and friends while social distancing. People are doing Facebook groups where friends and strangers become someone’s wine fairy. The downfall is putting your address on the internet for others to see.

At Asian restaurants you get all those little packets of soy sauce and spicy mustard. Ally kept looking in stores for these packets and couldn’t find them so she ordered a huge bag of spicy mustard online. She said they do not come in a bottle so the little packets would do.

With Mother’s Day right around the corner and with restaurants closed, many are wondering what to eat on Sunday. It’s important to eat local and to order online to help those restaurants out.

Check out the web extra on a life hack for gardening in your kitchen and the increase in subscriptions during quarantine.