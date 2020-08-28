The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Trending toilets, Bingo Drive-ins, and beautiful accents

ELMIRA, N.Y.(WETM) – In this week’s episode of the Buzz with Scott and Ally, the two talk about a new trending bathroom, incorporating bingo into drive-ins and what is the sexiest accent in America.

Scott and Ally kicking off this week’s segment with a new trend coming to Japan. Japan now introducing see-through glass restrooms. Now it’s not what you think, it’s so people who want to use a public restroom can see that the inside is clean. When an individual locks the door, the see-through glass frosts over so that people from the outside cannot see in.

Ally also getting excited this week for something that almost everyone loves, bingo and due to social distancing some are using the drive-ins to play. This trend starting in Houston, Texas with retirement communities.

Lastly, Scott and Ally talk about who America thinks has the sexiest accent. According to the poll, Americans with Texan accents rank #1, followed by New York and then Boston.