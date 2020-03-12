The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center’s largest fundraiser coming to Tioga Downs next Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This morning we spoke to The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center’s Executive Director Katy Vandewark about the Center’s upcoming fundraiser.

The Gratitude Gala is the Center’s largest fundraiser. It will be at Tioga Downs Resort and Casino on Saturday, March 21st from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets you can go to The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center’s Facebook page or call (570)265-4132.

The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center is a stand-alone non-profit. All services are done on-site including forensic interviews and provide medical exams so they are not having long waits in the Emergency Room. They have child advocates and trauma therapy on-site as well. There is no cost to the services for the child victims.

The month of April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month and Vandewark said, “it’s a way to shine a hopeful on a difficult subject, clearly child abuse is not a popular subject but it is an important one to talk about.”

One event going on during the month of April is the first Friday of April, the Commissioners in Bradford County declare it Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month and there is a proclamation at the courthouse. Outside the courthouse will be pinwheels representing child abuse victims. It is also wear Blue Day.