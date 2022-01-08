The Christmas House closes its doors to end their Final Season

ELMIRA, N. Y. (WETM) It is the end of an era in the city of Elmira. After almost 40 years in business, the Christmas House on maple avenue has closed for good.

Customers made their last purchases while taking a trip down memory lane to highlight the Christmas House and its ornaments.

Customers gatherered together to make their last purchase from the Christmas House.

“It’s sad to let this all go. It would have been nice to find another owner to keep the Christmas House going. Retail is tough these days. We wouldn’t have wanted to hand it over to just anybody would have wanted someone to take it over. Who would love it as much as we have.” said Mark Delgrosso, Co-Owner, Christmas House

The Christmas House has linked up with a store in Lyons, New York who has agreed to buy up most of what’s left from today’s sale. The holiday house staff also plans to donate some of their products to local organizations.

One customer who celebrates Christmas 365 days out of the year is the recipient of a monumental piece of the Christmas store that will help him remember was this holiday flagship meant.

“I am thankful to be the recipient of the reindeer crossing sign out front. I’ll always have a part of the Christmas house in my home,” said Shawn Makowiec

The owners of the Christmas house establishment have earned an award that will forever be both a treasure to their contribution and a great memory.

Delgrosso says he and his wife desire to work on more community-based projects after retiring from the Christmas House.

“We’re looking forward to spending more time in the community with the organizations that we’re active with now,” said Delgrosso