The Christmas House prepares for the holiday season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The holidays are fast approaching and the long-standing Christmas house is preparing for the influx of shoppers amid COVID-19.

You can’t miss it. It’s a big house, with red, green, and blue, that sits on maple avenue – and it’s an Elmira staple.

With its Victorian design, the Christmas house attracts attention from Christmas lovers from all over the area.

“We all know Christmas is that time of year when everything is a lot more magical so we’re glad to be a part of that magic,” said Julie Delgrosso, owner of the Christmas House.

With 39 days until Christmas, people are preparing for the holiday season and the Christmas house offers traditional items like Christmas ornaments and décor.

“This is our 38th season and nowadays just besides selling Christmas items we also sell gifts for every day. babies, weddings, picnics, food supplies latest accessories and jewelry,” said Delgrosso.

It helps residents get into the shopping mood.

Delgrosso says for Christmas shopping this year, the earlier the better.

“We are concerned about shipping this year, we do a lot of things where we gift wrap and ship for folks and we are suggesting because we’ve been watching the news and everybody’s saying you’ve have to ship earlier because the shipping channels are clogged up this year,” said Delgross.

With the pandemic complicating the season this year, some people might be looking forward to some Christmas cheer, more than ever.