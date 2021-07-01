The Christmas House set to close after 39th season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s an end of an era when The Christmas Shop, an iconic holiday gift location in Elmira, closes after its 39th season this year. The shop drew people from all over.

Julie and Mark Delgrosso, owners of the Maple Avenue shop, made the announcement Thursday night during the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Business Reception. There was a big sigh from the local business community when they heard the news.

The Delgrosso’s have owned the shop for 28-years. They plan on retiring and spending more time with each other. The two have been advocates for the local small business community and economic redevelopment of the city.

Delgrosso said the house was sold to Capriotti Properties, who plans to turn it into apartments. The Christmas House is tentatively set to close for good in mid-January.