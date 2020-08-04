The City of Corning launches a police reform and reinvention collaborative

Corning, N.Y. (WETM) – This morning, the City of Corning held a press conference announcing a partnership with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office to form a collaboration with government and law-enforcement officials across the county to develop a plan for police reform.

On June 12th, 2020, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order concerning policing reforms, as a result of George Floyd’s death. Floyd’s death has been a catalyst for change around the world.

“We all know what’s going on across this country and even though we may not have an incident here in Corning, N.Y. or in Steuben county, at any moment something could happen. This initiative isn’t saying that our police procedures and policies are broken, but what it’s saying is we want to be proactive and make sure that we are preventing anything or doing our best to prevent something from happening,” said Dawn White, program manager at Corning Inc.

The executive order requires a chief executive of each local government to convene the head of the local police agency, and stakeholders in the community to develop a reform plan.

“As police officers, if there’s an area where we can help better, we’re all in. I’m also looking for the ability to open up lanes of discourse with people that I haven’t had much interaction with in the past; I think that benefits everyone,” said Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard.

According to the City of Corning and the Steuben County Sheriff’s office, the process for this police reform collaborative will take months of planning and will go into April of next year. Below is the tentative time frame:

August 3, 2020- City Council Presentation

August 6, 2020- Begin Stakeholder Engagements

September 17, 2020- Begin Public Forums

October 9, 2020- Sort and Prioritize Stakeholder Input

November 6, 2020- Release Draft Police Reform Plan

December 1, 2020- Modify Plan Based on Community Feedback

December 14, 2020- City Council Ratification

March 1, 2020- Complete Town, Village, and County Ratifications

April 1, 2020- Complete Submissions of Plan Certifications to NY State