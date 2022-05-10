AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 10TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 10TH: 41°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:16 PM

Happy Tuesday! Quiet weather is here once again. Our area of high pressure is still in control which allows for us to stay dry and see sunshine again. Some passing high-level clouds move through today but these will not get in the way of our sunshine. Highs today reach the mid 70s. Overnight, we are mostly clear and dry. Lows tonight drop into the low 40s. Temperatures rise into the upper 70s on Wednesday. High pressure is still in control of our weather pattern on Wednesday which allows for mostly sunny conditions and dry weather.

The sunshine does not end there. We see plenty of sunshine and dry weather for Thursday and Friday. Our warming trend also continues as highs reach the 80s both days. As we head into the weekend, the area of high pressure moves out. Active weather returns for Saturday as shower chances move in and so does the potential for an isolated thunderstorm. Shower chances and the potential for an isolated thunderstorm holds into Sunday. Over the weekend, we stay into the 80s. Monday is the same as the weekend with showers and the possibility of thunderstorms remaining. For the start of the next workweek we are in the mid 70s but this is still about 5-10 degrees above average.

Have an amazing day and enjoy the sunshine!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

