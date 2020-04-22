The Food Bank of the Southern Tier taking part in National Day of Action

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Earlier this morning the Food bank of the Southern Tier held a press briefing at the Highway Wesleyan Church on local hunger relief efforts during this Coronavirus pandemic. Then had a food distribution after.

The low contact food distribution began at 10:00 a.m. and 500 people registered to receive food. This is the second month of the Food Bank Community Food Distributions since suspending Mobile Food Pantries to limit social contact between volunteers, staff and clients.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is taking part in National Day of Action urging congress and the Administration to enact temporary SNAP benefit increases in the next relief package. The previous three did not have any increase in SNAP benefit.

SNAP is the nations front line of defense against hunger and the increase will help benefit struggling families.

Natasha Thompson the CEO and President of The Food Bank of the Southern Tier explains why it is so important to help those who suffer with food security.

“We want people to have the resources to require their own food and go to the super market to get what they need instead of relying on the emergency food system which is already tight,” Thompson said.

Residents in Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Tioga, and Broome counties can find locations in their community at www.foodbankst.org and click “FIND FOOD,” then enter your county.