The importance of Black Hair Care in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As Black History Month continues, we’re honoring the many important black-owned businesses in the Twin Tiers.

In the 1960s, hairstyles such as the afro became a symbol of self-empowerment and activism.

Over the years, black hair care and African American beauty represent survival, resistance, and evolution within the history of the African American community.

Community members in the Twin Tiers depend on this beauty supply store for all hair-related items.

“They come to us for quality. If you look at the dollar store, or Walmart you’ll notice that they don’t carry African American hair products. We get a lot of the big-name haircare products. That’s how we set ourselves apart from them,” said Daron

Hair has and still is a sacred cultural and spiritual symbol amongst African Americans.

The Lovely Bundles beauty boutique provides the resources needed for people of color.