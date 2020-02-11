The Mark Twain Barbershop Quartet performing for that special someone for Valentine’s Day

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mark Twain Barbershop Quartet singing for that special someone on Valentine’s Day. For years they have been doing singing valentines.

To get or send a singing valentine call (607)207-3521, the quartet will do two songs and give them a rose and a card. They can sing in your home, office, school or anywhere your special someone might be.

Besides singing during Valentine’s Day, they also perform in Watkins Glen downtown during Vintage Weekend. They also did a show in Sayre his past year. Coming up they are doing a show in Geneva that will be in October.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now