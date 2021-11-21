The National Soaring Museum hosts its 5th dollhouse and miniature mansion show in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The national soaring museum’s dollhouse and mini-mansions exhibit returned for its fifth season on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

During the winter season, the National Soaring Museum puts on a miniature mansion and dollhouse show.

The display takes place within the museum to showcase the work of local hobbyists who devote time and money to building these miniature models.

The people who created these mini dream homes have put a great deal of work into these projects for adults and kids to enjoy.

“You’re looking at a pastime which is at the center of people’s interests, and I appreciate it myself. These projects are labors of love and, they’re fun to look at,” said Traff Doherty, Executive Director, The National Soaring Museum

The miniature mansions and dollhouses would serve as the perfect architect models for your future dream home.

The dollhouse and miniature mansion show will be on display until march of 2022 at the National Soaring Museum.