AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 1st: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 1st: 19

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)– Happy Monday and Happy New Year! We have made it to 2024, and our first few days are looking quiet. Details below:

TODAY:

As we move throughout the morning some may see a few stray flurries, but most are just dry and cloudy. Clouds stick around all day and temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, we remain cloudy and dry. Temperatures dive down into the mid to low 20s. Upper-level ridging builds into our region, keeping us quiet into the morning.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We’ll finally begin to see clouds break apart heading into Tuesday. Most will see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon and temperatures are back in the low 40s. Dry conditions last through the midweek before snow chances return with a cold front early Thursday.

NEW YEARS DAY: STRAY AM FLURRY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDS & SUN

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 36

Have a MARVELOUS Monday!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter