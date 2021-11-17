The Notre Dame High School Turkey Day 5k to return as the Bob Agan Memorial Turkey Day 5k

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s that time of year for the 9th annual Turkey Day 5K which benefits Notre Dame High School.   Notre Dame High School is pleased to announce that its Annual 5K race will be named the Bob Agan Memorial Turkey Day 5K. This race was inspired by Bob Agan’56 in 2013 when he arranged the major sponsor, the Elmira Saving Bank and organized the first event committee. Over the years the race has grown into a very family friendly event and the school is pleased to remember a graduate from the first class who has made a difference in the Elmira Community.

More information regarding the race can be found here.

Race Details

When: Thursday, November 25 Race Start Time: 9 AM

Where: Notre Dame High School

To Register visit notredamehighschool.com

Questions? Contact Race Director Kristie Crossley at crossleyk@notredamehighschool.com

