BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — The proposal for a planned truck stop that would have been implemented off of Interstate 86 in Big Flats across from Sperr Memorial Park has been shut down, the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency confirms.

Mark Margeson, Chairman of the IDA and Chemung County Legislature, told 18 News that the project will not be coming to that location after an IDA meeting on Thursday, July 13.

“That project will not move forward in this community,” Margeson said, “I can assure you, that particular project will not move forward in the community, especially at that particular area,” he said, “so I’d like to put everyone’s mind at ease,” he said.

Margeson told 18 News that the truck stop will not be happening, however, other projects will be considered for that location.

Margeson said the most important thing is to first figure out what the community would like to see or is willing to accept at that location.

The proposal for the truck stop received backlash from the community shortly after the announcement in early June, citing the concern for safety, the environment, and respect for the fallen New York State trooper from whom the park gets its name.

The truck stop was proposed by Joe Roman, Executive Director for the Chemung County IDA, in early June and would have been a 24-hour travel plaza with a drive-through restaurant, indoor food options, a gas station with electric vehicle chargers, showers, and would have been able to serve around 1,300 cars and trucks per day.