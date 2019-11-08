The Red Kettle campaign to kick off next Friday

Live Now
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle” campaign is set to kick off next Friday.

The campaign is the oldest annual charitable fundraiser of its kind in the United States.

It helps raise money for those who need it most in communities nationwide – providing toys for kids, food for the hungry and countless social service programs year-round.

Here in the Twin Tiers, the campaign hasn’t started as of yet.

The event will happen on November 15th at 6 p.m. at the Arnot Mall in center court.

The Salvation Army of Chemung and Schuyler counties will be raising money for Christmas baskets, clothing and food for families in the area.

