The Rockwell Museum in Corning to showcase queer artists for Pride Month

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rockwell Museum is celebrating pride all month long. This is a special month for the LGBT+ community and the Museum is highlighting queer artists and is offering a self guided tour, as some pandemic restrictions are still in place. Another event that is returning this year is Corning Pride! It is a car parade and if you attend you will get a free pride admission pass to the Rockwell Museum which is valid for redemption in both June and July. This month is all about acceptance and self expression and the museum is focusing on just that.

“We are always trying to promote creativity and self expression and exploration and this is just another way that families can do that. We often tie in to holidays and occasions that are happening throughout the year so this is no different. So we are really thrilled to be able to highlight Pride and some of the artists that are represented in our collection and also give kids an opportunity to think about what this holiday means to those who celebrate it,” said Executive Director Brian Whisenhunt.

18 News will continue the pride coverage this month with an interview with the Corning Pride Council in the coming days.