The Shortage of flowers is set to impact shoppers in the Twin Tiers this Valentines Day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Since the start of the covid -19 pandemic, there’s been a shortage of flowers across the country. Valentine’s Day shopping could look different this year.

Florists in the Twin Tiers request that you order your flowers as early as possible or run the risk of not having flowers to present as a gift for love day.

The national love holiday is a week away from tomorrow. Local florists believe the ongoing flower shortage has sped up the preparation season for flowers and roses to accommodate their customers.

“Shortages been going on for quite a while now and, it has been more of a challenge we had to get our orders in earlier,” said Glen Miller, Owner, of Chamberlain Acres Garden and Florist

The Chamberlain Acres Garden Center and florist suggest that anyone looking to purchase flowers for Valentine’s day should place their orders a week ahead.

“Calling tomorrow would be a great time to place your flower orders. The florist knows what you’re looking for and, it gives them a heads up,” said Miller

Most of their orders are usually placed a month or two in advance to stock up for anyone shopping for a loved one or significant other per the holiday.

“Being that there is a shortage, there’s always a chance we won’t be able to get what you’re asking for,” said Miller

This could mean that there won’t be enough flowers to go around this valentines day. The gifts may arrive later than expected.

“I would be very understanding. I think the point is to send gifts. It’s not about what the gift is. My mother, sister, or my loved ones would be happy to receive flowers,” said Jennifer Schendel, customer

“In the spring, it’s going to be the same way. Go ahead and look for them. Call and order the flowers early.” said Miller