ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The smoke is back in the Southern Tier once again, but the air quality is not nearly as bad as it was just a few weeks ago. The air quality sits at 151 June 28.

The smoke is still coming from the Canadian wildfires, but why is it still here?

“There are two pieces to us experiencing smoke—there needs to be a large fire that generates smoke, and then the wind needs to blow the smoke in our direction. There are lots of fires burning uncontrolled in Canada right now and those tend to last for weeks, so the bigger question for our smoke impacts is how long this weather pattern will blow the smoke towards us. I don’t have an answer for that, but I would expect it to be a couple days.” said Cornell Public & Ecosystem Health Assistant Professor Alistair Hayden.

Hayden also notes: “The fire forecast I’m seeing for the summer is that it is hot and dry and likely to burn, so I would be prepared for recurring smoke waves throughout the summer, just like we have already experienced two smoke waves this month.”

With smoke waves like these, the community is breathing in dangerous small particles that can cause short time health issues. Asthma attacks and shortness of breath are the most common. Community members are also at a higher risk for heart and lung disease long-term (stroke, heart attack).

“Get good information and then protect yourself. So, to get good information, keep an eye out for alerts for your local or state health department. The National Weather Service also issues alerts and you might even see alerts on some of your weather apps in your phone. It really especially impacts people who are outdoors and so we recommend you go indoors during a smoke wave. If you do need to be outdoors for your job, then we recommend that you wear a tight fitting N-95 mask.” Hayden recommends.