SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – Even though we are almost a month into the Spring season, winter-like weather is still not done playing games with the Twin Tiers.

Later Monday night, a nor’easter just to the east of New York State will bring wet snow showers to the Twin Tiers until Tuesday morning. Higher accumulations are expected in higher terrain, but either way, the snow will quickly disappear later this week as high temperatures kick up to the 60’s.

Meteorologists and public officials across New York State are warning residents to take extra precautions when traveling tonight and tomorrow morning. Meteorologist-In-Charge David Nicosia says an event like this one is somewhat rare, but it should be expected by anyone living in New York State.

“I guess you could say that it is rare in the sense,” said David. “It’s about a 1 in 10 year event or so. Back in 2007, April 15 and 16, we got a major nor’easter with a foot plus of snow across a lot of the Twin Tier region.”

David adds that residents should be aware of potential power outages due to wet snow and moderately high winds. Power outages will likely be worse in the mountainous areas.

Despite a round of accumulating snow and possible slick road conditions, departments in the Twin Tiers are still prepared. Chemung County Public Works, for example, has a sufficient number of plow drivers and materials.

“As far as salt, sand, any of that material, we have that available,” said Andrew Avery, Chemung County Public Works Commissioner. “Just keep in mind, our budget year for snow is a little bit in the beginning of the year or most of it. We also have to have enough materials for November and December in that same budget so we are prepared.”

Governor Kathy Hochul also warned residents about the upcoming snowstorm in a press release earlier today.

“State agencies are ready to respond to this late season storm system and we are urging New Yorkers to keep an eye on the forecast for local impacts and take precautions if traveling on Tuesday,” said Governor Hochul.

Meanwhile, down in the Northern Tier, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to take extra precautions while on the road tonight and tomorrow. These precautions include, but are not limited to, slowing down, turning on headlights, increasing distance from the driver in front of you, using your defroster and wipers, and keeping windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.