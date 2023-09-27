CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)– This weekend marks 42 years of the Wine Glass Marathon. With over 2000 volunteers and partners and over 6000 runners from all around the world, it holds the title of being the 2nd largest marathon in the state of New York.

The weekend kicks off on Friday with a Wineglass Health & Fitness Expo where participants can also pick up their bib for the races. The expo will feature several vendors where the community to buy apparel and other merchandise.

On Saturday, the Storflex 5k begins at 8am and it starts and begins near the War Memorial Stadium near Corning-Painted Post High School. There will also be a pasta buffet dinner featuring Dave McGillivray & Bart Yasso at 5:30pm. Tickets for the buffet are $45 per person.

Saturday will see the kick-off of the full and half marathons. The half marathon begins at 7:45 pm, and the full marathon starts at 8:15 am. Buses will be operating from 5 am to 7 am to transport participants to the starting points of each race.

The temperatures are set to be on the warm end, getting into the mid to upper 70s, and with plenty of sun and few clouds in the sky, you will want to make sure you have a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen, and that you’re drinking plenty of water. That goes from any runner, volunteer, or spectator on the day of the race.

For more details on bib and package pickup, bus transport, or the races, you can visit the Wineglass Marathon website.