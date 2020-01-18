Wreaths Across America Cleanup event builds community

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – The Wreaths Across America cleanup showcased a strong showing of community engagement.

The event took place at Woodlawn National Cemetery and enjoyed a stellar turnout of community involvement.

“We’re doing it to honor the soldiers who died,” said Coordinator Louis Hill. “You can see a large majority are soldiers and veterans,” continued Hill.

Despite the cold, it didn’t deter many from helping in the frigid temperatures.

“They are very supportive, said VVA Chapter 803 Volunteer Sue Mower. “This is a great, great cause. They are always willing to support Wreaths Across America and we really appreciate that,” continued Mower.

Mower explained that plans for next year are in place. The goal is to reach 8,400 wreaths.

“It’s very important for us as a community, us as volunteers,” said Louis Hill. “It’s amazing to see everyone help us meet our goals,” continued Hill.

Each year the overall amount of wreaths on headstones increases.

Many of the attendees felt that this year’s Wreath Clean Up event was the best because it’s helps forged unity within the community and something larger than themselves.

Elmira came together as one cohesive unit with respect, support, and appreciation for those lost.