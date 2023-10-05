ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Although there was no jackpot winner on the now $1.4 billion prize, one local business in Big Flats sold a third-prize winning ticket.
A $50,000 ticket was sold at the Tops Market at 830 Consumer Square Plaza on county Route 64 in Big Flats.
The winning ticket was one of 10 winners sold in New York for the most recent drawing on Oct. 4, with the next drawing coming on Saturday night, Oct. 7.
A full list of the 10 third-prize winners can be seen below:
- BRONX VIEW DELI & GROCERY INC located at 717 ALLERTON AVE in BRONX, sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000
- TOPS MARKETS #542 located at 830 CONSUMER SQ PLAZA RT 64 in ELMIRA, sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000
- AIRPORT MOBIL located at 1114-1118 TROY-SCHENECTADY RD in LATHAM, sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000
- NEW GENERATION PHARMACY located at 33 OLIVER ST in MANHATTAN, sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000
- SMOKES 4 LESS located at 59 NORTH PLANK RD in NEWBURGH, sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000
- 7-ELEVEN STORE #35180A located at 1504 PINE AVENUE in NIAGARA FALLS, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000
- TOPS MARKETS #453 located at 27 SLAYTON AVE in SPENCERPORT, sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000
- RICHMOND FRUIT INC located at 3868-3870 RICHMOND AVE in STATEN ISLAND, sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000
- GAJANAND CONVENIENCE INC located at 22-18 154TH ST in WHITESTONE, sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000
- FASTRAC EG #203 located at 5666 WHISKEY HILL RD in WOLCOTT, sold one prize-winning ticket worth $50,000