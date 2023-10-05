ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Although there was no jackpot winner on the now $1.4 billion prize, one local business in Big Flats sold a third-prize winning ticket.

A $50,000 ticket was sold at the Tops Market at 830 Consumer Square Plaza on county Route 64 in Big Flats.

The winning ticket was one of 10 winners sold in New York for the most recent drawing on Oct. 4, with the next drawing coming on Saturday night, Oct. 7.

A full list of the 10 third-prize winners can be seen below: