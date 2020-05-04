Thousands not receiving assistance due to not certifying their claim

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – During the daily Coronavirus Response Briefing, the Secretary to the Governor, Melissa DeRosa, said that 90,000 unemployment claims have been left in “pending” status due to the filer not certifying their unemployment.

She said that over the weekend, the Governor’s office sent thousands of emails to those that they identified as “pending” to remind them they must certify their unemployment every week before Saturday to receive assistance.

The New York State Department of Labor today announced a new program to inform New Yorkers who have applied for unemployment that Federal law requires them to submit a certification every week to receive their benefits and educate New Yorkers about how to complete that certification.

Over the coming weeks, the Department of Labor will highlight information including:

When to certify:

You can begin certifying when your application switches from “pending” to “payable” — you will know this because you will receive an email from the Department of Labor (if you provided an email on your application) and a letter.

For the purposes of Unemployment Insurance, a week runs from Monday to Sunday.

New Yorkers must submit their certification for a given week on the last day of that week (Sunday) through the following Saturday. This is called your “claim window.”

Any certification made on a Sunday is for the week ending that day.

How to certify: