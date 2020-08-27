Thousands without power, lines and trees down after storm hits the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – Thousands of customers in Schuyler County and parts of northeast Chemung County are without power as a storm moves through New York on Thursday afternoon.

According to NYSEG, the local outages are affecting Catherine, Montour Falls, Odessa, Veteran, and Hector.

Local reports say there are trees and wires down near Route 14 and Fitzpatrick Hill Road.

Another report from NYSEG shows hundreds without power in northern Steuben County near Pulteney and Urbana.

Penelec is also reporting power outages in Bradford County, primarily in Warren and Ulster Township.

18 News will have more on Thursday’s storm on-air and online.