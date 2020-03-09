Threat made against Troy High School

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – A threat written on the wall of a bathroom was discovered inside Troy High School on Monday.
Troy High School Principal Dan Brenner issued a statement regarding the threat on social media early Monday evening.
At the end of the day on Monday, March 9th, a threat of violence in conjunction with a political endorsement was made on a wall in a boys restroom at Troy High school.
We are investigating and will share any pertinent additional details as they emerge.Dan Brenner, Principal
