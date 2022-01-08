Three airlifted after a vehicle rollover in Savona

SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jan. 8, at approximately 10:15 p.m., the Savona Fire Department, along with emergency medical services, responded to a motor vehicle accident that required three people to be airlifted.

The Savona Fire Department told 18 News that the accident occurred on Oak Hill Road. Multiple ambulances were requested to the scene including Bath and Bradford.

Guthrie Air responded to the crash and airlifted three individuals to a nearby hospital for treatment. The status of those individuals are unknown at this time.

