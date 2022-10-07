ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police arrested three individuals for breaking into an apartment on West Water Street on October 7.

Police responded to a multi-unit residence at the 500 block of W. Water Street for a reported burglary in progress. Once on scene, officers learned from another tenant that several people had broken into one of the apartment units and were still inside.

EPD officers observed a broken window and heard movement from inside the apartment. Police proceeded to enter the apartment and located three subjects hiding.

Police detained all three individuals. Officers discovered each subject had stolen property on them and arrested them.

As a result of the investigation, all three subjects were charged with Burglary in the 2nd Degree.

Katrina Cramer, 32, of Elmira

Jose Maduro, 47, of Elmira

Terrance Smith, 30, of Elmira

Right to left: Cramer, Maduro, Smith. Courtesy of EPD.

All three individuals were arraigned in the Elmira City Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail.

If you have any further information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact EPD at 607-737-5626.