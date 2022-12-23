Mughshots of the arrestees from left to right. Joseph Valley, Tonia Irish, David Wilkins: Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Three people from Steuben County have been arrested following a months-long investigation into the sale of narcotics happening in Painted Post.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph M. Valley, 53, of Painted Post, Tonia L. Irish, 49, of Corning, and David E. Wilkins, 36, of Corning, were arrested after a SWAT team from the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 234 Charles Street in Painted Post.

Over the past three months, officers have been investigating the reported sale of narcotics inside the residence.

When officers searched the residents they found suspected methamphetamine, cash, two rifles, and two shotguns.

Joseph Valley was arrested on two Superior Court Indictment Warrants and was charged with the following:

Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B Felony.

Three counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a class B Felony.

Valley was arraigned in Steuben County Court and released.

Tonia Irish was arrested and charged with the following charge:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Irish was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Erwin Court at a later date.

Davis Wilkins was arrested and charged with the following charge:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Wilkins was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Erwin Court at a later date.

Sheriff Allard would like to thank the Village of Painted Post Police Department, the Village of Bath Police Department, and the City of Corning Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.