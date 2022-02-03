Three babies born on 2/2/22 at Guthrie

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — It will be hard to forget these birthdays. Three babies were born on February 2nd, 2022 at Guthrie Corning Hospital.

A huge congratulations to all three couples! 18 News wishes you all love, health, and happiness.

Rosalie Arlene White

Rosalie Arlene White, born to parents Adrianna Caddell and Benjamin White, from Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Makayla Weiss

Makayla Weiss, born to parents Jenavieve and Caleb Weiss, from Middlebury Center, N.Y.

McKenna Marie Swartwood

McKenna Marie Swartwood, born to parents Kaitlin Crane and Brian Swartwood, from Burdett, N.Y.