Three-car accident near Wegmans in Elmira

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are on the scene of a three-car accident on the Clemens Center Parkway at the Division Street intersection near Wegmans.

There is a lot of debris in the road and drivers should avoid the area if possible.

A man who said he was involved in the accident told 18 News that another driver was driving at a high-rate of speed and caused the chain-reaction accident. One car had groceries that created a large debris field on the road.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now