Three-car accident near Wegmans in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are on the scene of a three-car accident on the Clemens Center Parkway at the Division Street intersection near Wegmans.

There is a lot of debris in the road and drivers should avoid the area if possible.





A man who said he was involved in the accident told 18 News that another driver was driving at a high-rate of speed and caused the chain-reaction accident. One car had groceries that created a large debris field on the road.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.