ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Local officials responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of the Clemens Center Parkway and East Washington Avenue in Elmira on June 20.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Monday. The Elmira Police Department, Elmira Fire Department, and Erway Ambulance responded to the scene. As of 7:30 p.m., both the Clemens Center Parkway and East Washington Avenue were closed to traffic by law enforcement.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, all of which suffered severe damage. According to our reporter on the scene, multiple crash victims were being attended to by medical personnel. At least one victim was stretchered away. Details regarding the severity of those injured are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. 18 News will update this article with more information as it becomes available.