ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A three-car vehicle crash in Elmira blocked traffic from an intersection near Pietro & Son Restaurant Thursday afternoon.

According to a reporter at the scene, three vehicles were damaged near the intersection of W. Washington Street and Davis Street sometime around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Two SUV-type vehicles received heavy damage from the crash, with a white Ford having its front end crushed in while it struck another Ford SUV in the rear.

A third vehicle received minor rear damage and was parked off in front of the other two vehicles.

Elmira Police and Elmira Fire were on the scene to address the damages and control the area.

It’s unknown if there were any injuries at this time.