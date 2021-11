ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – We are following breaking news Monday night. Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on the Southside of the City of Elmira.

The call went out just before 10:30 p.m. for a fire at 70 Franklin Street. Police blocked off nearby streets as fire crews raced to put the fire out.

Fire officials said three people were inside at the time the fire broke out. They all got out safely, with the help of first responders.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.