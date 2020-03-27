Three more cases confirmed in Chemung County

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Three more positive cases of COVID-19 in Chemung County. As of this morning, the total is now nine cases in the county. There have been 199 total tests completed and 94 are still pending.

Four of the nine cases are patients between the ages 31-59 and the five other ones are 60 or older.

Chemung County officials want to remind everyone to practice social distancing and continue to wash your hands. If you start to get symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or a cough to contact your health provider.