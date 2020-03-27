Three more cases confirmed in Chemung County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Three more positive cases of COVID-19 in Chemung County. As of this morning, the total is now nine cases in the county. There have been 199 total tests completed and 94 are still pending.

Four of the nine cases are patients between the ages 31-59 and the five other ones are 60 or older.

Chemung County officials want to remind everyone to practice social distancing and continue to wash your hands. If you start to get symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or a cough to contact your health provider.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now