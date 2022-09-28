ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Three correctional officers were assaulted last week inside the Elmira Correctional Facility following a previous assault that sent an officer to the hospital a day before.

According to a release sent out by the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolence Association (NYSCOPBA), on Friday, Sept. 23, an inmate who was in his cell grabbed a female officer by the arm and pulled her up against the bars.

The officer called for assistance and used OC spray against the inmate, but has no effect. Three officers arrived to assist, with two going inside the cell after the inmate refused to let the officer’s arm go.

Upon entering the cell, the inmate let go of the officer’s arm and began to attack the two officers now inside the cell. One officer was struck in the head and the other was hit in the jaw/mouth area.

The officers were able to combat the inmate and get him into handcuffs before he was escorted to the infirmary to be treated for the OC spray.

The female officer received pain and swelling to her arm and wrist, as well as a small laceration to her finger. The two officers that went into the cell suffered forehead, shoulder, jaw, and mouth injuries. All officers attacked received medical treatment at the facility and remained on duty.

The inmate, 51, is serving a 9 to 12-year sentence after being convicted in Kings County for assault in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree back in 2019.

He was placed in a Special Housing Unit following the incident and faces internal disciplinary charges.

This incident comes after two previous inmate attacks inside the Elmira Correctional on Sept. 15 and Sept. 22 where four officers were sent to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.