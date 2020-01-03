Three people arrested after New Year’s brawl in Horseheads; Beefeaters under investigation

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people were arrested after a New Year’s brawl in the parking lot outside Beefeaters Tavern around 2:00 a.m.

The Horseheads Police Department is also investigating potential ABC Law Violations at Beefeater’s Tavern as it was determined that all other businesses in Hanover Square were closed prior to this incident.

The tavern advertised on Facebook that they would be open until 3:00 a.m., which is allowed in Chemung County on New Year’s Eve.

The following subjects were arrested outside of the bar following the fight,.

1. Jaydon Smith, 22 of Elmira, NY – 1 count of Disorderly Conduct / 1 count Criminal Impersonation 2nd degree

2. Ray-Shawn Brooks, 24 of Vacaville, CA – 1 count of Disorderly Conduct

3. Wissdum Smith, 22 of Elmira, NY – 1 count of Disorderly Conduct

All three subjects were released with appearance tickets to appear in Horseheads Village Court at a later date.

Brooks was previously arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in September 2019 during a drug investigation.

Courtesy EPD Sept. 25, 2019

At this time it is unknown where the three were coming from prior to the incident.

The Horseheads Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Elmira Heights Police Department, Chemung County Sheriff’s Department and New York State Police.