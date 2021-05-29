Three people from Hornell arrested on drug charges

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — On May 27, Hornell Police reported the arrest of three Hornell residents following a month-long investigation into the sales and distribution of meth and other controlled substances.

Hornell Police executed a search warrant early Thursday morning at 62 Adsit Street in the City of Hornell. They recovered three ounces of meth with an estimated street value of nearly $3,000.

As a result of the investigation, police also recovered cocaine, money, packaging material, and other evidence of ongoing sales and distribution from that address.

The three individuals arrested were: Gordon Cassidy Jr., 48, Kaitlynn Pragle, 24, and James Burgess, 33.

From left to right: Cassidy, Pragle, Burgess.

Both Burgess and Pragle were charged with one count each of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Nuisance.

Cassidy was charged with three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Criminal Nuisance. He was also charged with a parole violation as a result of this ongoing investigation.

All three individuals were transferred to the Steuben County jail and were arraigned in CAP court.

