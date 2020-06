ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Thunderstorms moved through the Twin Tiers Monday evening causing some down trees and power outages.

Some of the hardest-hit areas were the Town of Catlin in Chemung County where over 1-hundred customers are without power, according to NYSEG. In Steuben County, there were over 1-thousand customers without power in the town and village of Addison.

No word on when power could be restored.